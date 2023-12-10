MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

MorphoSys Stock Up 2.9 %

MOR stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $965.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

