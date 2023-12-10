Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Movado Group has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Movado Group stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

