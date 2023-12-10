MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) is 59 North Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 7.7% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $67,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.