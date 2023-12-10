Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Cut by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Oil comprises approximately 5.5% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadence Bank owned about 1.06% of Murphy Oil worth $63,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

