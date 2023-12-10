Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) and Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Financial Analysis

Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE – Get Free Report) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Royal Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Energy Resources and Natural Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.11) -4.61 Natural Resource Partners $388.96 million 2.56 $268.49 million $11.97 6.59

Analyst Recommendations

Natural Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Energy Resources. Royal Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Royal Energy Resources and Natural Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Royal Energy Resources and Natural Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Natural Resource Partners 57.15% 44.61% 26.00%

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Royal Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Energy Resources

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. The company provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke. As of December 31, 2018, it had an estimated 268.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves consisting of an estimated 214.0 million tons of steam coal and an estimated 54.5 million tons of metallurgical coal. The company was formerly known as World Marketing, Inc. and changed its name to Royal Energy Resources, Inc. in December 2007. Royal Energy Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. Royal Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of E-Starts Money Co.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

