Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 213.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,080,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
