Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix stock opened at $453.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

