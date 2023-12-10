NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Holdings Trimmed by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetSol Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
