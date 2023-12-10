New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth $275,305,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,375,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,376,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,991,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,338,000 after buying an additional 44,170 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

