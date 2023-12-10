New Republic Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $422.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $423.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

