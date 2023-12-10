New Republic Capital LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

QUAL stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

