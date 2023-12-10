New Republic Capital LLC Invests $522,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,554,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,851,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3,275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,238,000 after purchasing an additional 174,510 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

JNJ stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

