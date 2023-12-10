New Republic Capital LLC Invests $909,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $83.59 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
