New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

