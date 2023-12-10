New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. New Republic Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 545.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 391,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 93.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 223.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). LCNB had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

