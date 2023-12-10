New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 250,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $285.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.62. The company has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.72.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

