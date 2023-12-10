New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

