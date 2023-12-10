New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $263.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

