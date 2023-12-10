New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

VEA opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

