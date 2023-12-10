New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 526,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 124,827 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,621.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.03 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

