New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

CAT opened at $259.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

