New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $723,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $453.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

