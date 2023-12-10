New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,648,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $757,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,522 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,026,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,108,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.38 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

