New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

