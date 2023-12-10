New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJH stock opened at $263.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

