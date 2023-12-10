New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 6.1% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $82.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.