New Republic Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VB opened at $200.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

