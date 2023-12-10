New Republic Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $228.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average of $218.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

