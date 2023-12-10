New Republic Capital LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 501,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,663,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,700,000 after buying an additional 2,372,891 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 38,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

