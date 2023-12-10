Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) versus AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Head-To-Head Comparison

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Next 15 Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $162.93 million 0.73 $29.34 million $0.06 22.33 Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A $0.02 605.32

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Next 15 Group. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Next 15 Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61% Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and Next 15 Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Next 15 Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Next 15 Group.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Next 15 Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services. The company provides its services under the activate, Agent3, Archetype, Beyond, The Blueshirt Group, Brandwidth, Conversion Rate Experts, ELVIS, encore, House 337, M Booth, M Booth Health, Mach49, MHP Group, Mighty Social, Outcast, Palladium, Planning-inc, Publitek, Savanta, SMG, Transform, twogether, and Velocity brands. The company was formerly known as Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and changed its name to Next 15 Group plc in April 2023. Next 15 Group plc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

