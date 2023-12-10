NinePointTwo Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $610.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $574.45 and a 200 day moving average of $553.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $613.61. The company has a market cap of $270.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

