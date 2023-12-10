NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CPRX opened at $14.15 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX
Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.