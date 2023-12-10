NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $14.15 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

