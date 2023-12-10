NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,125. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

