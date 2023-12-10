NinePointTwo Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 174.8% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 84.1% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 323,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 147,920 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

