NinePointTwo Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 291.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $12,494,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 144,908 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $208.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

