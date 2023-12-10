NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

Get NMI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 134,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after buying an additional 83,594 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.