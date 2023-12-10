Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $221.00. 1,480,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

