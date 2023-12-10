Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 93,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 76,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 66,421 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

