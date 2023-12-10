Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 93,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 76,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.