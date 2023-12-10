NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 8.2% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $475.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.06 and a 200-day moving average of $442.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

