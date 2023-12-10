Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCDGF. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

