Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCDGF. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
