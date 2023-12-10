OFS Credit (OCCI) to Release Earnings on Monday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, December 11th.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.75 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in OFS Credit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

