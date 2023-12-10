ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s 6th Largest Position

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 4.2% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.16% of ONEOK worth $43,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,707. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.