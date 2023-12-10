Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Ooma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Ooma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ooma

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ooma had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,671,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 64,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 204,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ooma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,185,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.