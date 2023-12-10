OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
OPKO Health Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.24.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
