Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Shares Up 0.8%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44. 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $588,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.