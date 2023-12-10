Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Shares Up 0.8%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44. 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $588,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.