O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $945.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $946.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $938.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.