Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 13,393 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $285.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

