Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

