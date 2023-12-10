Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 43,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2,948.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $253.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

