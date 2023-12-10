Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,124 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

